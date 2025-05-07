$LIVN stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LIVN stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $63,510,506 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LIVN:
$LIVN Insider Trading Activity
$LIVN insiders have traded $LIVN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANCESCO BIANCHI sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $63,737
$LIVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $LIVN stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,055,762 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,892,338
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 873,746 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,463,177
- UBS GROUP AG added 756,010 shares (+1827.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,010,823
- DME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 603,549 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,950,354
- P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 539,198 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,970,259
- NORGES BANK removed 538,978 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,960,071
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 499,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,138,791
$LIVN Government Contracts
We have seen $1,849,744 of award payments to $LIVN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LIVANOVA EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE REPAIR: $98,350
- LIVANOVA HEART-LUNCH MACHINES PREVENTIVE&CORRECTIVE SERVICES AT VASDHS.: $83,224
- SENTIVA GENERATOR MODEL 1000: $78,290
- LIVANOVA HEART LUNG MACHINE MAINTENANCE SERVICES: $59,988
- PM HEART-LUNG PERFUSION EQUIPMENT: $53,038
