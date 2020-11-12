LIVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.24, changing hands as low as $52.12 per share. LivaNova PLC shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIVN's low point in its 52 week range is $33.40 per share, with $85.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.80.

