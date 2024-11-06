News & Insights

Livium Sells Bynoe Project Stake to Charger Metals

November 06, 2024 — 07:00 pm EST

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Livium Ltd has sold its remaining 30% interest in the Bynoe Lithium Project to Charger Metals for A$500,000, a move that aligns with its strategy to focus on core operations and enhance financial flexibility. This transaction allows Livium to concentrate on expanding its battery recycling solutions and lithium technology commercialization, crucial for its long-term growth. The divestment supports Livium’s broader goal of optimizing non-core assets while capitalizing on the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries.

