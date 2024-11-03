News & Insights

Stocks

Livium Secures Grant to Expand Battery Recycling in Australia

November 03, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Livium Ltd has secured an approximately A$850,000 grant from the Western Australian government to develop a battery recycling facility, marking a significant step in their strategy to enhance e-waste management across Australia. This facility will boost the company’s capabilities in battery collection and recycling, aligning with the government’s commitment to sustainable recycling infrastructure. The initiative strengthens Livium’s position in the global battery recycling industry while supporting local economic growth.

For further insights into AU:LIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMMFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.