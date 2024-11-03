Livium Secures Grant to Expand Battery Recycling in Australia

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Livium Ltd has secured an approximately A$850,000 grant from the Western Australian government to develop a battery recycling facility, marking a significant step in their strategy to enhance e-waste management across Australia. This facility will boost the company’s capabilities in battery collection and recycling, aligning with the government’s commitment to sustainable recycling infrastructure. The initiative strengthens Livium’s position in the global battery recycling industry while supporting local economic growth.

