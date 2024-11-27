News & Insights

Livium Ltd Issues New Incentive Options for Employees

November 27, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Livium Ltd has announced the issuance of over 6.3 million new options set to expire at the end of December 2028. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be listed on the ASX. This move indicates Livium’s strategy to align employee interests with long-term company performance.

For further insights into AU:LIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

