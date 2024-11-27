Livium Ltd Issues New Incentive Options for Employees

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Livium Ltd has announced the issuance of over 6.3 million new options set to expire at the end of December 2028. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be listed on the ASX. This move indicates Livium’s strategy to align employee interests with long-term company performance.

For further insights into AU:LIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.