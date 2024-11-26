Livium Ltd Issues 58.92M Unquoted Performance Rights

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Livium Ltd has announced the issuance of 58.92 million performance rights set to expire on December 31, 2028. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will remain unquoted on the ASX. This move reflects Livium’s strategic efforts to bolster employee engagement and align interests with company growth.

For further insights into AU:LIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.