Livium Ltd Issues 58.92M Unquoted Performance Rights

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.
Livium Ltd has announced the issuance of 58.92 million performance rights set to expire on December 31, 2028. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will remain unquoted on the ASX. This move reflects Livium’s strategic efforts to bolster employee engagement and align interests with company growth.
