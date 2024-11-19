News & Insights

Livium Ltd Enhances Investor Access with New Website

November 19, 2024 — 07:51 pm EST

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Livium Ltd, listed on the ASX as LIT, has launched a new website to provide investors with comprehensive information about its operations, financial reports, and corporate governance. The company, which is a leader in sustainable lithium production and battery recycling, is strategically positioned to benefit from the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries globally.

For further insights into AU:LIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

