Livium Ltd Enhances Investor Access with New Website

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Livium Ltd, listed on the ASX as LIT, has launched a new website to provide investors with comprehensive information about its operations, financial reports, and corporate governance. The company, which is a leader in sustainable lithium production and battery recycling, is strategically positioned to benefit from the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries globally.

