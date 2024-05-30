Livingstone Health’s Strategic Share Expansion

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited (SG:PRH) has released an update.

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited has announced a rights issue with warrants, offering up to 98,389,689 new ordinary shares at S$0.016 each, accompanied by equal number of unlisted warrants to subscribe for new shares at S$0.025 each. This initiative allows existing shareholders to purchase one new share for every five they own, with the record date set for 7 June 2024. The move aims to bolster the company’s capital and provide shareholders with the opportunity to increase their investment at a determined price.

