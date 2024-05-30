Livingstone Health’s Strategic Rebound Amid Losses

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited (SG:PRH) has released an update.

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited faced a 22.9% revenue drop in FY2024 and reported a S$2.9 million loss, attributed to doctor attrition and increased operating costs. Despite these challenges, the company managed to generate S$1.1 million in net operating cash flow and is now focusing on strengthening its specialist team and primary care network. They’ve also raised S$5.24 million through fundraising exercises to support these strategic initiatives.

For further insights into SG:PRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.