News & Insights

Stocks

Livingstone Health’s Strategic Rebound Amid Losses

May 30, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited (SG:PRH) has released an update.

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited faced a 22.9% revenue drop in FY2024 and reported a S$2.9 million loss, attributed to doctor attrition and increased operating costs. Despite these challenges, the company managed to generate S$1.1 million in net operating cash flow and is now focusing on strengthening its specialist team and primary care network. They’ve also raised S$5.24 million through fundraising exercises to support these strategic initiatives.

For further insights into SG:PRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.