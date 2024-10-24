Livingstone Health Expands Share Base with New Issue

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited (SG:PRH) has released an update.

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited has successfully issued over a million new ordinary shares following the exercise of warrants, boosting its total share count to over 614 million. These new shares are set to begin trading on the Catalist board by the end of October 2024. Investors may find this an intriguing development as it reflects the company’s growing equity base.

