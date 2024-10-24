News & Insights

Stocks

Livingstone Health Expands Share Base with New Issue

October 24, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited (SG:PRH) has released an update.

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited has successfully issued over a million new ordinary shares following the exercise of warrants, boosting its total share count to over 614 million. These new shares are set to begin trading on the Catalist board by the end of October 2024. Investors may find this an intriguing development as it reflects the company’s growing equity base.

For further insights into SG:PRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.