This Is the Living Wage Your Family Needs To Survive in the Midwest

The Midwest has long been considered a great region to raise a family in America, with a largely good quality of life and affordable places to live. In fact, four of the most affordable states to raise two kids are in the Midwest, according to a GOBankingRates study.

You need no more than $92,000 in Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Missouri. And only three Midwestern states require six figures for a family of four. That’s in contrast to the rest of the country, where 23 other states mandate a six-figure income for the family.

Check out the living wage needed for a family of four in the Midwest.

Illinois

Living wage for a family of four: $100,332

$100,332 Annual cost of housing: $18,479

$18,479 Annual cost of groceries: $7,872

$7,872 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,758

Indiana

Living wage for a family of four: $93,544

$93,544 Annual cost of housing: $16,965

$16,965 Annual cost of groceries: $7,227

$7,227 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,535

Iowa

Living wage for a family of four: $91,667

$91,667 Annual cost of housing: $16,548

$16,548 Annual cost of groceries: $7,049

$7,049 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,458

Kansas

Living wage for a family of four: $87,944

$87,944 Annual cost of housing: $15,517

$15,517 Annual cost of groceries: $6,610

$6,610 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,141

Michigan

Living wage for a family of four: $93,807

$93,807 Annual cost of housing: $17,228

$17,228 Annual cost of groceries: $7,339

$7,339 Annual cost of healthcare: $6,987

Minnesota

Living wage for a family of four: $96,640

$96,640 Annual cost of housing: $17,623

$17,623 Annual cost of groceries: $7,507

$7,507 Annual cost of healthcare: $8,090

Missouri

Living wage for a family of four: $91,669

$91,669 Annual cost of housing: $17,250

$17,250 Annual cost of groceries: $7,348

$7,348 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,064

Nebraska

Living wage for a family of four: $94,102

$94,102 Annual cost of housing: $17,448

$17,448 Annual cost of groceries: $7,432

$7,432 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,820

North Dakota

Living wage for a family of four: $94,752

$94,752 Annual cost of housing: $17,514

$17,514 Annual cost of groceries: $7,461

$7,461 Annual cost of healthcare: $8,152

Ohio

Living wage for a family of four: $99,453

$99,453 Annual cost of housing: $19,226

$19,226 Annual cost of groceries: $8,190

$8,190 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,488

Oklahoma

Living wage for a family of four: $90,659

$90,659 Annual cost of housing: $16,394

$16,394 Annual cost of groceries: $6,984

$6,984 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,658

South Dakota

Living wage for a family of four: $100,000

$100,000 Annual cost of housing: $19,686

$19,686 Annual cost of groceries: $8,386

$8,386 Annual cost of healthcare: $7,805

Wisconsin

Living wage for a family of four: $107,324

$107,324 Annual cost of housing: $21,618

$21,618 Annual cost of groceries: $9,209

$9,209 Annual cost of healthcare: $8,128

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses for a family of four in all 50 states, using the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest available) data for a married couple with children (oldest child 6-17) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The itemized costs of living evaluated were housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation, collectively termed “necessities.” Based on each state’s respective cost-of-living index for each category, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q3 Cost of Living Data Series, the study calculated the annual cost of each necessity and summed them up to find total annual expenditure on necessities. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the “living wage” for a family of four in each state. “Living wage” is defined as the income required to be able to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Dec. 11, 2024.

