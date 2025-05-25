Personal Finance

This Is the Living Wage Your Family Needs To Survive in the Midwest

May 25, 2025 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff for GOBankingRates->

The Midwest has long been considered a great region to raise a family in America, with a largely good quality of life and affordable places to live. In fact, four of the most affordable states to raise two kids are in the Midwest, according to a GOBankingRates study.

Check Out: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

Learn More: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

You need no more than $92,000 in Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Missouri. And only three Midwestern states require six figures for a family of four. That’s in contrast to the rest of the country, where 23 other states mandate a six-figure income for the family.

Check out the living wage needed for a family of four in the Midwest.

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Living wage for a family of four: $100,332
  • Annual cost of housing: $18,479
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,872
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,758

Find Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

See More: Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Living wage for a family of four: $93,544
  • Annual cost of housing: $16,965
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,227
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,535

Also See: Check Out the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Living wage for a family of four: $91,667
  • Annual cost of housing: $16,548
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,049
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,458
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Living wage for a family of four: $87,944
  • Annual cost of housing: $15,517
  • Annual cost of groceries: $6,610
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,141
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Living wage for a family of four: $93,807
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,228
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,339
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,987
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Living wage for a family of four: $96,640
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,623
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,507
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,090

Explore More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Living wage for a family of four: $91,669
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,250
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,348
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,064
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Living wage for a family of four: $94,102
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,448
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,432
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,820
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Living wage for a family of four: $94,752
  • Annual cost of housing: $17,514
  • Annual cost of groceries: $7,461
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,152

Discover More: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Living wage for a family of four: $99,453
  • Annual cost of housing: $19,226
  • Annual cost of groceries: $8,190
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,488
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Living wage for a family of four: $90,659
  • Annual cost of housing: $16,394
  • Annual cost of groceries: $6,984
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,658
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Living wage for a family of four: $100,000
  • Annual cost of housing: $19,686
  • Annual cost of groceries: $8,386
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $7,805
The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

Wisconsin

  • Living wage for a family of four: $107,324
  • Annual cost of housing: $21,618
  • Annual cost of groceries: $9,209
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,128

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses for a family of four in all 50 states, using the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest available) data for a married couple with children (oldest child 6-17) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The itemized costs of living evaluated were housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation, collectively termed “necessities.” Based on each state’s respective cost-of-living index for each category, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q3 Cost of Living Data Series, the study calculated the annual cost of each necessity and summed them up to find total annual expenditure on necessities. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the “living wage” for a family of four in each state. “Living wage” is defined as the income required to be able to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Dec. 11, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Living Wage Your Family Needs To Survive in the Midwest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.