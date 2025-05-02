This Is the Living Wage Your Family Needs To Survive in California

The living wage for a family of four in America’s 50 most populated cities ranges from as low as $32,000 to as high as $136,000. And it is only going to go up as tariffs bump prices on many products and the overall cost of living across the United States.
Perhaps not surprisingly, California cities top the list: San Jose requires around $136,000, San Francisco about $123,000, San Diego $105,000 and Los Angeles $97,000.
Also See: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States
Check Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
Check out the living wage in California’s nine biggest cities.
Also see the living wage a single person needs in all 50 states.
San Jose
- Median household income: $141,565
- Living wage: $135,604
Discover More: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities
Explore More: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
San Francisco
- Median household income: $141,446
- Living wage: $122,849
Find More: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses
San Diego
- Median household income: $104,321
- Living wage: $105,204
Los Angeles
- Median household income: $80,366
- Living wage: $97,110
Long Beach
- Median household income: $83,969
- Living wage: $88,410
Read More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
Oakland
- Median household income: $97,369
- Living wage: $80,277
Sacramento
- Median household income: $83,753
- Living wage: $57,027
Bakersfield
- Median household income: $77,397
- Living wage: $51,281
Fresno
- Median household income: $68,804
- Living wage: $49,384
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the “living wage” needed for a family of four to live in the largest 50 cities by population. The “living wage” was defined as the cost of living. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 9, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- Mark Cuban: Trump's Tariffs Will Affect This Class of People the Most
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- How To Get the Most Value From Your Costco Membership in 2025
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Living Wage Your Family Needs To Survive in California
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.