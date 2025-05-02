Personal Finance

This Is the Living Wage Your Family Needs To Survive in California

May 02, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff for GOBankingRates->

The living wage for a family of four in America’s 50 most populated cities ranges from as low as $32,000 to as high as $136,000. And it is only going to go up as tariffs bump prices on many products and the overall cost of living across the United States.

Perhaps not surprisingly, California cities top the list: San Jose requires around $136,000, San Francisco about $123,000, San Diego $105,000 and Los Angeles $97,000.

Check out the living wage in California’s nine biggest cities.

Also see the living wage a single person needs in all 50 states.

San Jose California Saint Joseph Cathedral as viewed from the corner of Market and San Fernando.

San Jose

  • Median household income: $141,565
  • Living wage: $135,604

San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

San Francisco

  • Median household income: $141,446
  • Living wage: $122,849

San Diego skyline during the day

San Diego

  • Median household income: $104,321
  • Living wage: $105,204
11216, California, Horizontal, Los Angeles, States, america

Los Angeles

  • Median household income: $80,366
  • Living wage: $97,110
Long Beach beach house, Naples - Long Beach, California, Naples Island, patio set, patio furniture, outdoors furniture.

Long Beach

  • Median household income: $83,969
  • Living wage: $88,410

Women and men walking and jogging along the Downtown Oakland waterfront with Lake Merritt in the foreground.

Oakland

  • Median household income: $97,369
  • Living wage: $80,277
The sun rises over the historical landmarks of West Sacramento, California.

Sacramento

  • Median household income: $83,753
  • Living wage: $57,027
Northeast Bakersfield, California, exhibits fall colors even in the semitropic region.

Bakersfield

  • Median household income: $77,397
  • Living wage: $51,281
Fresno downtown skyline view with a clear blue sky in the background.

Fresno

  • Median household income: $68,804
  • Living wage: $49,384

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the “living wage” needed for a family of four to live in the largest 50 cities by population. The “living wage” was defined as the cost of living. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 9, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

