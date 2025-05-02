This Is the Living Wage Your Family Needs To Survive in California

The living wage for a family of four in America’s 50 most populated cities ranges from as low as $32,000 to as high as $136,000. And it is only going to go up as tariffs bump prices on many products and the overall cost of living across the United States.

Perhaps not surprisingly, California cities top the list: San Jose requires around $136,000, San Francisco about $123,000, San Diego $105,000 and Los Angeles $97,000.

Also See: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Check Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Check out the living wage in California’s nine biggest cities.

Also see the living wage a single person needs in all 50 states.

San Jose

Median household income: $141,565

Living wage: $135,604

Discover More: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

Explore More: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

San Francisco

Median household income: $141,446

Living wage: $122,849

Find More: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

San Diego

Median household income: $104,321

Living wage: $105,204

Los Angeles

Median household income: $80,366

Living wage: $97,110

Long Beach

Median household income: $83,969

Living wage: $88,410

Read More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Oakland

Median household income: $97,369

Living wage: $80,277

Sacramento

Median household income: $83,753

Living wage: $57,027

Bakersfield

Median household income: $77,397

Living wage: $51,281

Fresno

Median household income: $68,804

Living wage: $49,384

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the “living wage” needed for a family of four to live in the largest 50 cities by population. The “living wage” was defined as the cost of living. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 9, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Living Wage Your Family Needs To Survive in California

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.