Living Trusts: The Myths, the Benefits and the Rest

Be aware of some misconceptions about living trusts:

A living trust will help you avoid estate taxes.

There are ways to reduce your federal and state estate taxes, but a living trust isn’t one of them. If your estate is large enough to potentially expose you to estate taxes, consult with an estate-planning attorney about strategies to reduce the size of your estate.

The federal estate tax threshold is $12.06 million in 2022 ($24.12 million for a married couple), but unless Congress acts, the exemption will drop to $5.5 million in 2025. In addition, 12 states and the District of Columbia impose an estate tax, and some have much lower exemptions than the federal level.

If you have a living trust, you don’t need a will.

It’s unlikely that you’ll include everything you own in your trust, and you may add assets between the time you draw up your living trust and your death. Your attorney will likely recommend a document known as a “pour over” will, which basically transfers to the trust anything you’ve excluded.

In addition to a will, you’ll need other estate-planning basics, including a financial power of attorney and a health care proxy. If you have minor children, you’ll also want to name a guardian. See below for a checklist of documents you should include in your estate plan.

Documents You Need for Your Estate

Keep these estate-planning documents in a secure place, such as a home safe or safe-deposit box, and make sure your loved ones know where to find them. You may also want to give copies to your attorney and individuals who have been designated to play a role in your estate.

- Financial/durable power of attorney. This gives an individual the authority to manage your money if you become incapacitated.

- Medical power of attorney. This names an individual who is authorized to make health care decisions on your behalf if you’re incapacitated.

- Directive to physicians/living will. This document allows you to specify the kinds of treatment and long-term care options you prefer.

- Funeral arrangements.

- Last will and testament.

- Any trusts you created, including your revocable living trust.

A Charitable Trust Provides Tax Benefits

Are you looking for an additional income stream in retirement? Do you want to leave behind a legacy for charity and cut your tax bill now as well as when you pass away? If the answer is yes, a charitable remainder trust might be right for you.

A CRT is an irrevocable “split-interest” trust that provides income to you and any designated beneficiaries for either a specified number of years (up to 20) or for the rest of your life or a beneficiary’s life, with the remaining assets donated to charity. Between 5% and 50% of the trust’s assets must be distributed at least annually, and at least 10% of the CRT’s initial value must eventually go to charity.

Two types of CRTs

There are two kinds of CRTs. With a charitable remainder annuity trust, or CRAT, a set amount is distributed each year to you or to beneficiaries that aren’t charities. Once you set up a CRAT, you can’t contribute more to it later. With a charitable remainder unitrust, or CRUT, distributions are based on a fixed percentage of the trust’s value, which is redetermined annually. You can also put more into a CRUT after it’s created.

Both types of CRTs have tax advantages. According to Jim Ferraro, vice president and trust counsel of Argent Trust Co., CRTs are first and foremost a “tool for reducing the estate tax for people who are charitably inclined.” That’s because assets contributed to these trusts are generally not included in your estate when you die. If they’re not part of your estate, they won’t be subject to the federal estate tax.

You may even be able to avoid the tax altogether if the total value of the estate is reduced below the estate tax exemption amount for the year of death. That amount is $12.06 million in 2022. The exemption is doubled for married couples if portability is elected on Form 706 after the death of the first-to-die spouse.

You can also claim an itemized charitable deduction on your income tax return for the year you set up a CRT. The deduction is for the projected amount that will go to charity. Because the amount of future contributions to the charity isn’t always clear when the CRT is created, a complicated formula is used to calculate it. The formula is based on your age or the age of any other beneficiaries, whether a CRAT or CRUT is used, and the rate of distribution, among other factors.

Additional Trust Benefits

You can also defer payment of capital gains taxes if you place appreciated capital assets, such as stock or real estate, in a CRT. If you sell assets outside of the CRT, the tax is due when you file your income tax return for the year of sale. But if you transfer the asset to a CRT, the trust can sell it tax-free.

However, as Ferraro notes, the “character of the income or gain is trapped within the CRT” by IRS regulations that dictate how distributions are taxed. Although there is the potential for some tax-free income, portions of the distribution may also be treated as ordinary income, capital gains or other income and taxed accordingly. For capital gains, though, the tax bill will be delayed, and you may owe those taxes only when you file your income tax return for years that you receive a distribution.

CRTs can also be used as an alternative to “stretch” IRAs, which were eliminated for most people in 2020. Under the old rules, non-spouse IRA beneficiaries could spread distributions from an inherited account over their own lifetime and leave the rest of the money to grow tax-free for decades. Now, all funds from an inherited IRA generally must be distributed to non-spouse beneficiaries within 10 years of the IRA owner’s death. To get around the new rules, you can name a CRT as your IRA beneficiary and set up the trust to provide income for life to someone other than a spouse.

Although the tax benefits are nice, Ferraro urges people not to “let the tax tail wag the dog.” If you’re not charitably inclined, don’t opt for a CRT.

