A-Living Smart City Announces Successful AGM Outcomes

May 29, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3319) has released an update.

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. held its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 29, 2024, with a strong shareholder turnout of approximately 51.6% of total shares. The AGM saw overwhelming support for all resolutions, including the approval of financial statements, board reports, and the distribution of a final dividend of RMB0.06 per share. Additionally, the company secured a mandate for the Board to buy back H shares and approved the appointment of a new non-executive director and supervisor.

