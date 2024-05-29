A-Living Smart City Announces Successful AGM Outcomes

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3319) has released an update.

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. held its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 29, 2024, with a strong shareholder turnout of approximately 51.6% of total shares. The AGM saw overwhelming support for all resolutions, including the approval of financial statements, board reports, and the distribution of a final dividend of RMB0.06 per share. Additionally, the company secured a mandate for the Board to buy back H shares and approved the appointment of a new non-executive director and supervisor.

For further insights into HK:3319 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.