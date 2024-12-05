A-Living Smart City Announces Interim Dividend Details

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3319) has released an update.

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 0.03 per share for the six months ending June 30, 2024, which will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at a rate of HKD 0.032465 per share. The ex-dividend date is set for December 12, 2024, with the payment scheduled for January 22, 2025. Investors should take note of the withholding tax rates applicable to non-resident enterprises and Southbound Trading participants.

