A-Living Smart City Announces Dividend Vote

November 18, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3319) has released an update.

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. is set to hold its second extraordinary general meeting on December 5, 2024, in Guangzhou, China. Shareholders will vote on approving an interim dividend of RMB0.03 per share for the first half of 2024. This decision could influence the company’s stock value, making it a point of interest for investors.

