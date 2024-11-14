Living Platform Ltd. Reports Robust Growth in H1 2024

Living Platform Ltd. (JP:7091) has released an update.

Living Platform Ltd. reported strong financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with a 14.4% increase in net sales to 9,281 million yen and a significant rise in operating profit by 225.7%. The company’s basic earnings per share also improved to 23.05 yen, reflecting a robust growth trajectory.

