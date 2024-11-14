News & Insights

Stocks

Living Platform Ltd. Reports Robust Growth in H1 2024

November 14, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Living Platform Ltd. (JP:7091) has released an update.

Living Platform Ltd. reported strong financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with a 14.4% increase in net sales to 9,281 million yen and a significant rise in operating profit by 225.7%. The company’s basic earnings per share also improved to 23.05 yen, reflecting a robust growth trajectory.

For further insights into JP:7091 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.