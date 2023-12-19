Living Paycheck to Paycheck: How To Plan Ahead for High-Cost Months

According to a recent survey by GOBankingRates, over 70% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck for at least part of the year.

There are several reasons for living paycheck to paycheck; life sometimes throws curveballs that make finances tight for a short amount of time.

If you find yourself on a financial rollercoaster, with some months feeling great and others feeling like you’re barely scraping by, there are a few things you can do to help avoid the paycheck-to-paycheck stress. We’ll review what paycheck-to-paycheck living is, what causes it and how to handle those high-cost months that creep up without warning.

What Is ‘Living Paycheck to Paycheck’?

Living paycheck to paycheck is a term referring to those who are relying on the income from their next paycheck to cover immediate obligations, such as monthly bills or daily spending. And, after paying for needed expenses, there is no money left over, and the next paycheck is required to continue paying for expenses.

When you are living paycheck to paycheck, you typically make only enough to cover your needs, and you might also have no extra savings to rely on. This means losing your job or not receiving your next paycheck for any reason would put you in immediate financial turmoil.

Why Some Americans Live Paycheck to Paycheck

According to our survey, nearly 50% of respondents claimed to be living paycheck to paycheck, and another 21% claimed to do so part of the time. This means over 70% are living check to check at some point during the year.

There are many factors that contribute to someone living paycheck to paycheck.

Low Income

Many people simply don’t have enough income to save money. In fact, according to the U.S. Census, nearly 38 million Americans (11.5%) were at or below the poverty line in 2022.

In this case, the income is barely sufficient to cover basic needs, and these households typically join assistance programs to help with monthly costs. There is no extra money at the end of the month, and a missed paycheck can have major consequences.

Everything Is Getting More Expensive

There has been historic inflation over the past few years, with year-over-year inflation topping out at 9% in June 2022. That means that in just one year’s time the cost of living increased drastically. And certain sectors increased more than others, including shelter and food costs.

This means your paycheck simply doesn’t stretch as far as it used to, and many Americans have experienced their savings rate shrinking over the past few years. Although inflation is slowing down, prices are still rising, causing even more stress on American household budgets.

As “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said during a recent interview with FOX Business: “Inflation is not going down. It’s north of [3%]. It hits you every day at the pump and it’s every day at the grocery store. It’s nasty.”

Lifestyle Inflation

While low incomes and high prices can contribute to a paycheck-to-paycheck situation, this is not always the case. Sometimes living paycheck to paycheck simply comes from making choices to spend more as your income increases.

While getting a raise or promotion can help you save more, if you’re not intentional with your budget (or simply don’t have one), the money can quickly disappear. This is why some six-figure earners still live paycheck to paycheck and don’t save any money on a monthly basis.

“Keeping up with the Joneses” is a real affliction that plagues many high earners, and trying to outspend your peers will keep you stuck financially.

Variable Income

With the gig economy growing at a rapid pace and many younger Americans working multiple jobs, income can vary from month to month. This can cause someone to have enough one month while barely making it by in other months.

Variable income can happen for those who work on commission, work gig economy jobs or own small businesses. This is partly why 22% of survey respondents claimed to live paycheck to paycheck for part of the year.

High-Cost Months

While many respondents to the survey said they are always living paycheck to paycheck, some are living paycheck to paycheck only part of the time. This can be due to variable costs throughout the year, with expenses being much higher during some months.

Whether it’s a property tax bill or an auto insurance bill every six months, or maybe a lack of holiday savings causes the end of the year to be more expensive, some months simply cost more. One-time expenses such as a last-minute trip or medical bill can throw any budget off.

How To Plan Ahead for High-Cost Months

Living paycheck to paycheck is stressful. You are always relying on that next payday; and, if you have a variable income or sudden expenses, it can blow up your budget in a hurry.

“Getting out of a cycle of living paycheck-to-paycheck is incredibly hard,” Carter Seuthe of Credit Summit previously told GOBankingRates. “You either have to make more money or spend less. Making more money is often difficult when wages aren’t keeping up with inflation. You’re often forced to take a second job, likely gig work, just to make ends meet.”

For the 22% of Americans who find themselves living paycheck to paycheck during high-cost months for part of the year, here are a few things you can do to plan ahead and take some of the stress out of living paycheck to paycheck.

Get on a Budget

Step 1 of any good financial plan is getting on a budget. Now, this doesn’t mean living on ramen noodles, rice and beans. But rather it means gaining an understanding of where your money goes each month and putting together a realistic plan that you can stick to based on your current spending habits.

You can download a budgeting app or simply put it together for free using an online spreadsheet. The point is to write down a plan before the month begins and commit to it. Check in with yourself weekly to make sure you’re staying on track, and you’ll start saving more money right away.

Have an Emergency Fund

The first thing you need in place when preparing for higher-cost months is an emergency fund. When financial emergencies take place, it’s important to have money set aside to handle the unexpected expenses.

Experts recommend having 3-6 months of expenses set aside. But if you’re just getting started, aim to save up one month of expenses as quickly as possible. This will help lower your financial stress and help you float those high-cost months when they come up without going into debt.

“You can cut back to the bare necessities for a while and hope to get ahead,” Seuthe said. “But for most people, one emergency will wipe them out.”

Set Up Savings Buckets

If you find that infrequent expenses are hurting your budget and causing you to live paycheck to paycheck during some months of the year, setting up savings buckets can help. Savings buckets are separate savings accounts that allow you to save small amounts each month for a larger upcoming expense.

This includes things like Christmas, car repairs, auto insurance, and property taxes. Not only does this help you save in smaller amounts to save your budget, it makes sure you have the money in place exactly when you need it.

Increase Your Income

It is easier said than done, but finding a way to increase your income will help you save more money. This may mean asking for a raise at work. Or applying for another job to get a better offer from a competing company.

This also can look like picking up a side hustle to earn extra money outside your regular job. Things like selling stuff on Etsy, flipping items on eBay or dropshipping can earn you hundreds of dollars per month on the side. Yes, there’s a lot of effort to get started, but it can help you break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle and help pay for those extra expenses when they come up.

Save More When Times Are Good

“If you have variable income throughout the year, saving money during your higher-earning months can make it easier to get through your less profitable seasons,” said Jake Hill from DebtHammer. “If you strategize carefully, you can use this method to essentially level off the amount of income you have available monthly, which enables you to consistently keep up with all of your expenses. I recommend saving money in a high-yield savings account to make the most of your investment during high-earning months.”

