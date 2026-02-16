Markets

Living in One of These 42 States? You're in Luck When It Comes to Social Security.

February 16, 2026 — 10:20 am EST

Written by Kailey Hagen for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

You probably aren't choosing where to retire based solely on finances. You may be thinking about where your family and friends are, how you want to spend your time, and what kind of weather you prefer.

At the same time, there's no denying that finances shape the quality of life you're able to have in retirement. There are many factors that go into this, including taxes, the overall cost of living, and Social Security. In that last case, you're at an advantage if you retire in one of the following 42 states.

These 42 states don't tax Social Security benefits

Residents of the following 42 states don't pay any state taxes on their Social Security benefits, allowing them to hold onto more of their checks:

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona
  4. Arkansas
  5. California
  6. Delaware
  7. Florida
  8. Georgia
  9. Hawaii
  10. Idaho
  11. Illinois
  12. Indiana
  13. Iowa
  14. Kansas
  15. Kentucky
  16. Louisiana
  17. Maine
  18. Maryland
  19. Massachusetts
  20. Michigan
  21. Mississippi
  22. Missouri
  23. Nebraska
  24. Nevada
  25. New Hampshire
  26. New Jersey
  27. New York
  28. North Carolina
  29. North Dakota
  30. Ohio
  31. Oklahoma
  32. Oregon
  33. Pennsylvania
  34. South Carolina
  35. South Dakota
  36. Tennessee
  37. Texas
  38. Virginia
  39. Washington
  40. West Virginia
  41. Wisconsin
  42. Wyoming

West Virginia residents should note that the state only recently phased out its benefit tax. 2026 is the first year when none of its residents will owe state taxes on their benefits. If your income is high, there is a chance you could still owe state benefit taxes when you file your 2025 return. However, you shouldn't have to worry about this going forward.

It's also worth noting that many seniors living in the eight states not listed above don't pay taxes on their Social Security benefits, either. Most states with that tax benefit have exemptions for low- to middle-income households.

Federal Social Security benefit taxes remain a possibility

While it's great to have one fewer tax to worry about, it doesn't mean you'll avoid Social Security benefit taxes altogether. The federal government still taxes many seniors' checks, even those with average incomes.

Single adults with provisional incomes -- which is your adjusted gross income (AGI) plus any nontaxable interest from municipal bonds and half your annual Social Security benefit -- greater than $25,000, and married couples with provisional incomes greater than $32,000 will owe the federal government a portion of their checks.

You may wind up with a smaller tax refund or face a tax bill. In the latter case, you might need to set aside some money to cover these taxes in future years. If you're worried about how this might affect your retirement taxes, it's worth consulting an accountant who can give you personalized advice.

