Living in One of These 42 States? You're in Luck When It Comes to Social Security.

January 31, 2026 — 02:03 pm EST

Written by Stefon Walters for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

People often consider factors such as weather and proximity to family when deciding where to retire, but taxes should be added to the list. Most retirees expect to pay various taxes and know that their 401(k) withdrawals are taxed, but far fewer may realize that their Social Security benefits can also be taxed.

Even after spending decades paying into the Social Security system via taxes, there's a chance the IRS will dip into your benefits on the back end. Luckily, most people can avoid this -- at least, at the state level -- thanks to their states' tax laws.

Social Security cards on top of a tax form.

Image source: Getty Images.

Which states don't tax Social Security?

Here are the 42 states (plus Washington, D.C.) that don't have a Social Security tax:

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona
  4. Arkansas
  5. California
  6. Delaware
  7. Florida
  8. Georgia
  9. Hawaii
  10. Idaho
  11. Illinois
  12. Indiana
  13. Iowa
  14. Kansas
  15. Kentucky
  16. Louisiana
  17. Maine
  18. Maryland
  19. Massachusetts
  20. Michigan
  21. Mississippi
  22. Missouri
  23. Nebraska
  24. Nevada
  25. New Hampshire
  26. New Jersey
  27. New York
  28. North Carolina
  29. North Dakota
  30. Ohio
  31. Oklahoma
  32. Oregon
  33. Pennsylvania
  34. South Carolina
  35. South Dakota
  36. Tennessee
  37. Texas
  38. Virginia
  39. Washington
  40. West Virginia
  41. Wisconsin
  42. Wyoming

The most recent members on this list are West Virginia (2026), Kansas (2024), Missouri (2024), Nebraska (2024), and North Dakota (2021). Eliminating their Social Security tax is a way for states to incentivize retirees to stay or move there. In return, the state gets more people spending money and paying other forms of taxes.

You still have to answer to Uncle Sam

Unfortunately, not having Social Security tax in your state doesn't mean you're off the hook. Federal tax rules still apply. To determine how much, the IRS looks at your "combined income," which is the total of half your annual Social Security, adjusted gross income (AGI), and any nontaxable interest earned.

For instance, if someone's annual Social Security benefit was $24,000, their AGI was $20,000, and they had $1,000 in nontaxable interest, their combined income would be $33,000 ($12,000 + $20,000 + $1,000).

After determining your combined income, here's how the IRS determines how much of your benefits are eligible to be taxed.

Percentage of Taxable Benefits Added to Income Filing Single Married, Filing Jointly
0% Less than $25,000 Less than $32,000
Up to 50% $25,000 to $34,000 $32,000 to $44,000
Up to 85% More than $34,000 More than $44,000

Data source: IRS.

If the person in our example were single, they could have up to 50% of their Social Security taxed. In this case, up to $12,000 could be added to their other earnings and then taxed at their typical income tax rate.

Most people will also be able to avoid federal taxes on their benefits.

