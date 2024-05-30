A-Living Embraces Digital Corporate Communication

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3319) has released an update.

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. has announced that, in accordance with new regulations and the company’s articles of association, future corporate communications will be primarily disseminated electronically. Shareholders need to provide a functional email address to receive actionable corporate communications, and can request printed versions if necessary. All corporate communications will be accessible on the company’s and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s websites.

For further insights into HK:3319 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.