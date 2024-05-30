News & Insights

Stocks

A-Living Embraces Digital Corporate Communication

May 30, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3319) has released an update.

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. has announced that, in accordance with new regulations and the company’s articles of association, future corporate communications will be primarily disseminated electronically. Shareholders need to provide a functional email address to receive actionable corporate communications, and can request printed versions if necessary. All corporate communications will be accessible on the company’s and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s websites.

For further insights into HK:3319 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.