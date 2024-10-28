News & Insights

Living Cell Technologies Announces Director’s Interest Change

October 28, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest with David Richard Hainsworth acquiring 20 million performance rights. This adjustment reflects potential strategic moves within the company, capturing investor interest as they keep an eye on the company’s future performance. Such changes can have significant implications for shareholders and market dynamics, potentially affecting stock valuations.

