A-Living Announces Board and Committee Structures

May 29, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3319) has released an update.

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive and non-executive members, along with the establishment of four key committees – Audit, Remuneration and Appraisal, Nomination, and Risk Management. Each committee has appointed chairpersons and members from within the board to oversee various aspects of the company’s governance.

