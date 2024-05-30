News & Insights

A-Living Advances to Electronic Shareholder Communications

May 30, 2024 — 06:12 am EDT

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3319) has released an update.

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. has shifted to electronic dissemination of corporate communications, in compliance with the updated Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules. Shareholders must provide their email addresses to their intermediaries to receive notifications and access documents online, with printed copies available only upon request. The company encourages shareholders to opt for the electronic versions available on its website, with a reminder that printed copy requests are valid for one year and must be renewed thereafter.

