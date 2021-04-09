LiveXLive's PodcastOne Inks Content Distribution Deal With Samsung - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Podcast platform PodcastOne, a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (LIVX) announced Friday that it has entered into an agreement with Samsung for all PodcastOne distributed content to be available for the first time ever via the Listen tab within Samsung Free.

PodcastOne's slate of programming includes some of the most listened to podcasts of the moment, with over 2.25 billion downloads annually. These include The Adam Carolla Show,Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Mea Culpa with Michael Cohenand Bolling with Favre.

These shows are expected to be available for the first time within Samsung Free on compatible Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 series devices.

