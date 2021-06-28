LiveXLive Media Unveils Self Made KO Pop-Culture Competition

LiveXLive Media (LIVX) plans to launch Self-Made KO, a pop-culture competition franchise. The inaugural event will feature boxing fights headlined by high-profile women from the music, sports, media, technology, and fashion industries. Winners stand to walk away with over $1 million in prizes.

Some high-profile personalities expected to headline the Self-made KO competition include Isabella Avila, sending shockwaves across TikTok, and Jordyn Jones, best known in the podcasting business and boasting a following of over 30 million. As part of an effort to build hype for the competition, LiveXLive Media will showcase all the drama leading up to the big event.

The launch of Self Made KO comes hot on the heels of the #SocialGloves pay-per-view live stream, which ended up attracting over 3.5 billion views. The event also benefited the fighters as they ended up growing their social media following by millions. (See LiveXLive stock chart on TipRanks)

"LiveXLive is one of the few companies that has excelled in physical and virtual productions, in free and paid, in music and sports and we see it all coming together in new ways and are thrilled to be at the forefront of this space," said Robert Ellin, LiveXLive's CEO.

Additionally, LiveXlive plans to develop, produce, and distribute multiple franchises targeting all the popular genres. All the events are geared towards bringing all the best aspects of entertainment.

LiveXLive is rated a Buy on the Street based on 1 Buy. Last month, D.A. Davidson analyst Thomas Forte reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, but raised his price target to $8 from $6.50, implying 75.4% upside potential to current levels.

Related News:

Apple Seeks Five-Year Extension of Irish Data Center Planning Permit - Report

Tesla Fixes Vehicle Safety Issue in China – Report

Rockwell to Acquire Plex Systems in $2.22B Cash Deal

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.