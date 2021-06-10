LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is LiveXLive Media's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, LiveXLive Media had US$23.1m of debt, up from US$15.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$17.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$5.75m.

How Healthy Is LiveXLive Media's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:LIVX Debt to Equity History June 10th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that LiveXLive Media had liabilities of US$47.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$28.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$17.4m and US$16.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$42.3m.

Given LiveXLive Media has a market capitalization of US$381.9m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine LiveXLive Media's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, LiveXLive Media reported revenue of US$54m, which is a gain of 42%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate LiveXLive Media's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Indeed, it lost US$28m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$12m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - LiveXLive Media has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

