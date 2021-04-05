LiveXLive Media Boosts FY22 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) announced Monday that it is increasing its revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 to $100 million to $110 million and refines its revenue guidance for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to $64.5 million to $65.5 million.

"Based on our current estimates and expectations, we are pleased to increase our full year fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to between $100 million to $110 million, with meaningful upside remaining when live concerts and festivals return," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO.

LiveXLive is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.