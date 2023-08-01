LiveWire Group (LVWR) Price Target Increased by 40.00% to 10.71

The average one-year price target for LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) has been revised to 10.71 / share. This is an increase of 40.00% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.60 to a high of 11.02 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.63% from the latest reported closing price of 12.12 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveWire Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVWR is 0.01%, a decrease of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 72.00% to 202K shares. The put/call ratio of LVWR is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Millennium Management holds 74K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 52K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 64.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVWR by 213.92% over the last quarter.
Flow State Investments holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVWR by 20.19% over the last quarter.
Cowen And Company holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Hrt Financial holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.
