LIVEWIRE Earnings Results: $LVWR Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIVEWIRE ($LVWR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, beating estimates of -$0.19 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $10,760,000, missing estimates of $16,504,620 by $-5,744,620.

LIVEWIRE Insider Trading Activity

LIVEWIRE insiders have traded $LVWR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KARIM DONNEZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 67,681 shares for an estimated $380,142 .

. RYAN RAGLAND sold 3,526 shares for an estimated $19,946

LIVEWIRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of LIVEWIRE stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIVEWIRE Government Contracts

We have seen $82,130 of award payments to $LVWR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

