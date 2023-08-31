LiveVox Holdings Inc - (LVOX) Price Target Increased by 9.52% to 3.91

The average one-year price target for LiveVox Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:LVOX) has been revised to 3.91 / share. This is an increase of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.15% from the latest reported closing price of 3.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveVox Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVOX is 0.77%, a decrease of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 89,605K shares. The put/call ratio of LVOX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Golden Gate Private Equity holds 72,053K shares representing 76.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

272 Capital holds 3,707K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,170K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,492K shares, representing a decrease of 60.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 186.62% over the last quarter.

CGOAX - Columbia Small Cap Growth Fund I holds 1,940K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840K shares, representing a decrease of 46.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 20.15% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 1,840K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,290K shares, representing an increase of 29.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 13.91% over the last quarter.

LiveVox Holdings Background Information

LiveVox is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WFO capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers an exceptional agent and customer experience while reducing compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 500 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta, Columbus, Denver, New York City, St. Louis, Medellin (Colombia) and Bangalore (India).

