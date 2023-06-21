LIVESTOCK-Live cattle contracts fall as corn prices extend rally

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures eased on Wednesday, with surging corn prices expected to boost feeding costs in the coming weeks, traders said.

But live cattle contracts were close to unchanged.

Hog futures fell from a nine-month high on a round of profit taking, with the most-active August contract LHQ3 snapping a streak of seven straight higher closes.

The August CME feeder cattle contract FCQ3 dropped 4.425 cents to 227.725 cents per pound, falling below the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range for the first time since Nov. 16.

CME July hogs LHN3 fell 1.1 cents to 94.75 cents per pound while August hogs LHQ3 ended down 0.425 cent at 92.775 cents a pound. On a continuous basis, the front-month contract LHc1 hit its highest since Sept. 20, 2022 before retreating into negative territory.

The USDA priced the pork carcass cutout at $96.08 per cwt on Wednesday afternoon, $1.46 higher than Tuesday.

CME's benchmark August live cattle contract LCQ3 settled up 0.05 cents at 169.75 cents per pound. The contract faced technical resistance at its 20-day moving average during Wednesday's session.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture priced choice cuts of beef at $334.25 per hundredweight (cwt) on Wednesday afternoon, $2.66 lower than on Tuesday. Select cuts were $3.68 lower at $304.25 per cwt.

Profit margins for meat packers fell to $142.48 per head of cattle, up from $182.55 on Friday and $144.05 a week ago, according to livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge. LIV/H

