LIVESTOCK-Hog futures hit six-month high on strong cash markets

CHICAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rose 2.1% on Thursday, with the front-month contract hitting its highest in six months on strength in the cash market, traders said.

April lean hog futures LHJ2 gained 2.175 cents to 107.575 cents per pound, hitting a new contract high and briefly topping the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range.

The front-month contract LHc1 topped out at 108.075 cents, its highest since Aug. 13.

The number of hogs slaughtered fell to 465,000 head, down 13,000 from Wednesday and 8,000 lower than a week ago, the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) said.

Both live cattle futures and feeder cattle futures were weaker.

April live cattle LCJ2 dipped 0.15 cent to 146.775 cents per pound. March feeder cattle FCH2 fell 1.25 cents to 166.2 cents per pound.

Cattle slaughter held steady at 122,000 head. A week ago, the cattle slaughter was reported at 123,000 head. LIV/KILL

The USDA said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of pork rose to 18,300 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 10 from 18,100 tonnes a week earlier. EXP/PRK

Beef export sales totaled 23,000 tonnes, up from 19,500 tonnes in the prior week. EXP/BEEF

