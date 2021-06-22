LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm after five days of declines

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. lean hog futures firmed on Tuesday, with the front-month contract LHc1 snapping a five-session losing streak on some mild bargain-buying and short-covering, traders said.

But concerns about waning export demand for U.S. supplies from China and Mexico kept the gains in check and hog futures remained near two-month lows.

Mexico blocked all shipments from the world's largest pork plant in North Carolina due to concerns about the quality of hog skins from the Smithfield Foods [RIC:RIC:SFII.UL] facility, the company said on Monday.

CME July hogs LHN1 settled up 0.475 cent at 107.525 cents per pound and actively traded August hogs LHQ1 ended up .025 cent at 103.7 cents. The wholesale U.S. pork carcass cutout price fell $1.52 to $119.24, its lowest in a month, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. PRK-MAN-CARCS

"All eyes have been on plunging Chinese markets, which have done an about face since the first of the year on a combo of reduced demand and rebuilding herd efforts," brokerage StoneX said in a note to clients.

The USDA quoted the choice boxed beef cutout value at $315.75 per CWT on Tuesday afternoon, down $5.45 from Monday, and the select cutout down $1.71 at $279.75 per cwt. BEEF-US-CH, BEEF-US-SE

August live cattle futures LCQ1 settled 2.15 cents higher at 123.175 cents per pound. CME August feeder cattle FCQ1 ended up 3.25 cents at 158.35 cents per pound.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Dan Grebler)

