LIVESTOCK-Hog futures extend losing streak

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell for the fourth straight session on Monday, with the most-active June contract LHM3 hitting a new low, with traders focused on cash market weakness and light demand for pork.

In CME cattle futures, feeder cattle contracts rebounded from six straight losing sessions on some bargain buying. Feeder cattle FCc1 had hit their highest in nearly eight years before the losing streak as traders bid up prices due to declining corn costs that made it cheaper to feed animals.

Most actively traded June lean hog futures LHM3 settled down 0.475 cent at 83.3 cents per pound after reaching a contract low of 83.025 cents per pound during the session.

Technical support was noted around the low end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range.

August feeder cattle FCQ3 rose 1.675 cents to close at 223.1 cents per pound. The contract rose above its 40-day moving average during the session.

June live cattle LCM3 finished 0.5 cent higher at 162.425 cents per pound, closing off its session high after facing resistance near its 30-day moving average.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.