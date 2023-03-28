US Markets

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures top two-week highs; hogs ease

March 28, 2023 — 04:59 pm EDT

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures topped another two-week high on Tuesday before finishing slightly firmer, while lean hog futures ended lower.

Technical buying helped support gains in cattle, as the market has rebounded after nearing a two-month low last week, brokers said.

A smaller U.S. cattle herd is also supportive for futures over the long term, though supply concerns have been factored in somewhat, said Jim Gerlach, president of brokerage A/C Trading in Indiana.

"A lot of it is already in the market in terms of pricing," Gerlach said.

Wholesale boxed beef prices rose. Choice cuts were priced at $280.63 per cwt, up 27 cents from Monday, according to U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) data. Select cuts were up 64 cents at $270.36 per cwt.

In the pork market, the USDA priced the carcass cutout at $80 per hundredweight (cwt), down $1.22 from Monday, as belly values dropped.

The USDA is separately slated to issue weekly U.S. export sales data on Thursday for pork, beef and grains. U.S. pork is attractively priced on theglobal market Gerlach said.

"It's the cheapest in the world," he said. "We're significantly cheaper than Europe."

Front-month CME April lean hogs LHJ3 ended 0.875 cent lower at 77.750 cents per pound. June hogs LHM3 slipped 0.350 cent to 92.725 cents per pound.

