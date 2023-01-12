LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed, cattle mostly lower

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended mixed on Thursday, with actively traded nearby months down on weak pork prices and dull demand, while deferred contracts rose on expectations for tighter supplies in coming months, traders said.

The February hog contract LHG3 was down for the tenth time in 11 sessions and hit its lowest level in three months on weak cash hog prices and as the closely followed wholesale pork cutout value fell to the lowest in nearly two years.

"We're not seeing great demand from packers and the pork cutout is still drifting lower," said Matthew Wiegand, broker with FuturesOne.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) quoted the pork cutout PRK-MAN-CARCS at $79.33 per cwt on Thursday, down $1.35 from the prior day and lowest since Jan. 20, 2021.

CME February lean hogs LHG3 ended 0.550 cent lower at 78.750 cents per pound while April futures LHJ3 were down 1.225 cents at 87.175 cents per pound. Deferred contracts were 0.550 cent lower to 0.825 higher.

Live cattle futures were mostly lower as beef prices eased and as rallying corn futures pressured feeder cattle contracts.

Limited cash cattle sales at feedlot markets in the Plains were at prices largely steady with last week.

The USDA quoted the choice boxed beef cutout BEEF-US-CH at $277.49 per cwt on Thursday, down $3.24 from the prior day, while select cuts BEEF-US-SE were down $1.09 at $257.01 per cwt.

February live cattle LCG3 ended 0.200 cent lower at 157.550 cents per pound while April futures LCJ3 were down 0.400 cent at 160.925 cents. March feeder cattle futures FCH3 fell 1.275 cents to 184.275 cents per pound.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)

