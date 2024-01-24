LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog, live cattle futures hit two-month highs

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange benchmark lean hog futures rose 2.1% on Wednesday, hitting a two-month peak, on firmer cash hog prices and technical buying, according to traders.

CME April hogs LHJ24 settled up 1.700 cents at 82.025 cents per pound, pushing through chart resistance at the contract's 200-day moving average near 81.900 cents.

"The cash (market) has been a little more resilient than people thought it was going to be," said Altin Kalo, agricultural economist for Steiner Consulting. "Some short-covering, I suspect, has been part of what is going on," Kalo added.

The CME's Lean Hog Index .IHX, a two-day weighted average of cash prices, rose to 68.75 cents per pound, its highest reading since Dec. 7.

Meanwhile, managed commodity funds held a modest in CME hog futures, as of Jan. 16, according to weekly U.S. regulatory data, leaving the market open to bouts of short-covering.

Wholesale pork prices rose after retreating a day earlier. The U.S. Department of Agriculture priced the pork carcass cutout late Wednesday at $88.86 per hundredweight (cwt), up 83 cents from Tuesday, but down from Monday's two-month high of $90.17.

Cattle futures notched two-month highs on Wednesday as well, buoyed by firm cash cattle prices and declining cattle weights in the wake of a cold spell in the Plains earlier the month. Slaughter-ready cattle traded at $174 per cwt in Kansas cash markets, traders said, up about $1 from last week's trades.

CME April live cattle futures LCJ24 rose 0.525 cent to settle at 178.350 cents per pound, after reaching 178.425 cents, the contract's highest level since Nov. 22.

CME March feeder cattle FCH24 settled up 0.125 cent at 233.775 cents per pound.

The amount of U.S. beef in freezers at the end of December was up 6% from the previous month but down 11% from last year, the USDA said in its monthly Cold Storage report.

Frozen pork supplies were up 3% from the previous month but down 6% from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were up 16% from last month but down 11% from last year, the government said.

