News & Insights

Commodities

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slide to contract lows again, down 10% on week

May 26, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures dropped to contract lows again on Friday, as poor demand for U.S. pork continued to depress prices.

The losses heap more pain on producers who have struggled with weak prices for pigs and high costs for expenses like livestock feed and labor.

"Producers are losing their rear ends," said Dan Norcini, an independent livestock trader.

Retail pork prices remain too high to increase demand from consumers, Norcini said. Small-time and independent farmers may quit the industry unless demand improves, he said.

"Grocers must start to feature pork aggressively or we are not going to have anything left except the big boys," Norcini said.

Some major companies are already reducing operations in North America.

Canada's Olymel, one of the country's biggest pork processors, said it will slash its western sow herd by 30% to 40,000 sows in production.

The closure of sow farms will result in a net reduction of about 200,000 market hogs annually to a slaughter plant in Red Deer, Alberta, from company-owned farms, Olymel said. The impact will be felt in 2024 at the earliest.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.