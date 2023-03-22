LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures fall to contract lows on demand worries

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, March 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures tumbled to contract lows again on Wednesday on concerns about lower demand, analysts said.

Worries about the risk for a recession to reduce consumers' meat purchases hung over livestock markets, particularly for expensive cuts, said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for broker StoneX. Wheat and soy futures also crumbled.

"The whole agriculture sector seems to have a cloud over it - a recession fear cloud - so money flow is negative," Suderman said.

Demand worries added more pressure to lean hog futures as pork cutout values have declined, traders said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) priced pork carcasses at $79.86 per hundredweight (cwt), down $1.66 from Tuesday. Hams sank by $4.98 to $70.01 per cwt, after a steep drop last week. Bellies, used to make bacon, fell $3.83 to $82.11 per cwt.

"One item more than any other has impacted the wholesale price so far ‐ bellies," Steiner Consulting Group said in a note. "How much belly prices recover in the next three months will be critical for hog values this summer."

Still, hog slaughtering numbers have been higher than the USDA's last quarterly Hogs and Pigs report in December would have suggested, Suderman said. The department will issue the next report on March 30.

"Overall, supplies have been there," Suderman said.

