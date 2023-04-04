LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures slide on profit-taking; hogs set contract low

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Profit-taking pushed down Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures on Tuesday, while front-month lean hog futures tumbled to another contract low.

Losses on Wall Street helped set a negative tone for the markets, as live cattle futures pulled back from contract highs reached on Monday, traders said.

"Cattle-wise, we got a bit overbought," said Matt Wiegand, commodity broker for FuturesOne.

Wholesale beef prices and profit margins for processors jumped.

Margins for beef processors reached $59.15 per head of cattle, up from $41.40 per head on Monday and $50.40 per head a week ago, according to livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com.

Choice cuts of boxed beef were priced at $287.94 per hundredweight (cwt), up $2.85 from Monday, while select cuts were up $3.77 at $277.95 per cwt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data showed.

Meat processors slaughtered an estimated 126,000 cattle, up from 125,000 cattle a year ago, and 481,000 hogs, the same as last year, the USDA said.

Technical selling, adequate pork supplies and weak cash prices have weighed on futures, traders said.

"Nobody's been rewarded for buying hogs lately," said Wiegand. "That's keeping the bias down."

The USDA priced the pork carcass cutout at $76.85 per cwt, down $1.47 from Monday.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

