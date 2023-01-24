LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures firm even as feed prices weigh on markets

By P.J. Huffstutter

CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures were mixed on Tuesday as soybean and grain prices firmed, traders said.

Live cattle and feeder futures were able to continue Monday's price bump. But the higher feed prices weighed on the beef market, as did questions over consumer and export demand, StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman said in an analyst note.

Demand questions also continue to pressure the pork market, where futures prices eased more, analysts said.

CME February live cattle LCG3 settled up 0.375 cent at 157.85 cents per pound, and most-active April LCJ3 ended up 0.750 cent at 161.30 cents per pound.

CME March feeder cattle futures FCH3 rose 0.325 cent to settle at 183.600 cents per pound.

On Tuesday, both cattle and hog daily slaughter rates were down, according to USDA data. Meanwhile, beef and pork packing margins were up.

February lean hog futures LHG3 ended down 0.475 cent at 77.100 cents per pound. Most-active April hogs LHJ3 eased 0.075 cent to 85.375 cents per pound.

