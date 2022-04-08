LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures fall to end the week lower

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange slid on Friday to end the week lower as cash markets stalled, despite strong slaughter rates.

"The weekly kill came in much larger than expected," said Dennis Smith, commodity broker at Archer Financial. "I suspect that will change the tone of the cash steer market starting Monday morning."

Cash cattle have traded in a range of $137.00 to $140.00 per cwt. for more than a week, though Smith said strong slaughter rates and packer margins should incentivize more competitive cash rates.

"We’re going to see this cash market wake up as they go after the cattle for the spring time demand," said Smith.

Packers slaughtered 676,000 head of cattle for the week, 5.79% more than the week earlier and 5.30% more than the same period a year earlier.LIV/KILL

The nearby April live cattle contract LCJ2 lost 0.750 cent to 137.825 cents per pound, while the most-active June contract LCM2, eased 0.275 cents to 133.825 cents per pound.

On a continuous basis, live cattle fell for a third consecutive week, losing 0.595%.

May feeder cattle futures FCK2 ended 0.100 cent lower at 159.375 cents per pound.

Boxed beef prices eased, with choice cuts trimming 93 cents to $270.47 per cwt, while select cuts lost 89 cents to $260.33.

Meanwhile, CME lean hog futures were mixed, with nearby hogs slipping while most-active June futures firmed.

"The hogs are a tough one. We had a bullish hog and pigs report (last week), and it’s been nothing but down since," said Smith.

CME nearby April lean hogs LHJ2 eased 0.025 cent to 99.025 cents per pound, while the benchmark June contract LHM2 added 0.425 cent to 114.575 cents per pound.

On a continuous basis LHc1 lean hogs lost 2.246% for the week.

Hog processors slaughtered 2.43 million head for the week, 4,000 below the week prior and a 0.98% lower from a year earlier.

The CME Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of cash hog prices, fell 40 cents to $100.68 cents per pound. .IHX

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

