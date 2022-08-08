LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures rise on firm cash prices, tightening supplies

CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures climbed to a 3-1/2 month peak on Monday, supported by firm cash market prices and tightening supplies.

Falling corn feed prices supported feeder cattle futures, while lean hog contracts also gained and touched the highest level since June 2021.

CME August live cattle futures LCQ2 peaked at 138.775 cents per lb, the highest for a front-month contract LCc1 since April 29, and ended 0.475 cent higher at 138.350 cents per lb. Most actively traded October LCV2 rose 0.350 cent to settle at 144.225 cents.

Cash cattle at U.S. Plains feedlot markets traded around $1 per cwt higher last week and could remain firm as supplies of fed cattle are expected to get tighter in the weeks and months ahead.

September feeder cattle futures FCU2 closed up 2.225 cents at 185.650 cents per lb as corn values fell for a third straight trading session.

August lean hog futures LHQ2 ended 0.975 cent higher at 121.800 cents per lb after peaking at 121.975 cents, the highest for a front-month hog contract LHc1 since June 2021.

The most-active October contract LHV2 gained 1.900 cents to 100.300 cents, supported by its steep discount to the soon-to-expire August contract.

(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Maju Samuel)

