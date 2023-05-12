News & Insights

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures rise on falling corn prices; hogs also firm

May 12, 2023 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by Mark Weinraub for Reuters ->

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle futures contracts rallied on Friday as a government forecast for a record-large U.S. corn harvest raised expectations that feeding costs will weaken as the supply base rises.

Hog futures ended firm on signs of improving values in the cash market, traders said.

Most actively traded June lean hog futures LHM3 rose 0.225 cent to settle at 84.1 cents per pound. The contract posted a weekly gain of 0.4%.

August feeder cattle FCQ3 gained 2.9 cents to 228.975 cents per pound. The contract found technical support at its 10-day moving average and rose above its 20-day moving average during the session.

June live cattle LCM3 rose 1.45 cents to 164.4 cents per pound, breaking through resistance at its 30-day and 20-day moving averages.

August feeder cattle jumped 3.4% this week, while June live cattle gained 1.5%. The June live cattle contract has risen in seven of the last eight weeks.

