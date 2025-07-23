LiveRamp to Release Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Financial Results on August 6, 2025

LiveRamp will release fiscal 2026 Q1 results on August 6, 2025, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT.

LiveRamp announced that it will release its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results on August 6, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss the results will take place that same day at 1:30 p.m. PT, with a live webcast available on their Investor Relations website. Interested parties can also join the call by phone, with specific dial-in numbers provided. LiveRamp is a leading data collaboration platform that helps marketers and media owners optimize their advertising strategies by integrating data from various sources, enhancing consumer experiences, and promoting measurable growth while maintaining strict standards of neutrality and interoperability. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a wide range of global clients.

LiveRamp is set to report its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results on August 6, 2025, indicating transparency with investors about its financial performance.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with investors, promoting open communication and trust.

The announcement demonstrates LiveRamp's ongoing commitment to delivering significant insights and value through its data collaboration platform, emphasizing its role in shaping the future of responsible data usage.

LiveRamp's established reputation as a trusted partner for leading brands and organizations highlights its market position and potential for growth in a data-driven economy.

None

When will LiveRamp release its financial results?

LiveRamp will release its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is LiveRamp's conference call?

The conference call to discuss LiveRamp's financial results will be held at 1:30 p.m. PT on August 6, 2025.

How can I access LiveRamp's conference call?

You can access the conference call via telephone at (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 using conference call ID 5883383.

Where can I find LiveRamp'sfinancial news

You can subscribe to receive LiveRamp'sfinancial newsby visiting their Investor Relations website and signing up for email alerts.

What does LiveRamp do?

LiveRamp is a data collaboration technology company that empowers marketers to deliver and measure marketing performance across various platforms.

$RAMP Insider Trading Activity

$RAMP insiders have traded $RAMP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIHAN SHARMA (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold 39,845 shares for an estimated $1,416,888

MOHSIN HUSSAIN (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,083 shares for an estimated $698,120 .

. KIMBERLY BLOOMSTON (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,668 shares for an estimated $288,501 .

. TIMOTHY R. CADOGAN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $85,000

$RAMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $RAMP stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RAMP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RAMP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/06/2025

$RAMP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RAMP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RAMP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Clark Wright from DA Davidson set a target price of $45.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Mark Zgutowicz from Benchmark set a target price of $48.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $31.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $45.0 on 02/06/2025

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LiveRamp®





(NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data collaboration platform, today announced that its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results will be released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 after the financial markets close. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT.





A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the LiveRamp Investor Relations





website





.





Additionally, the conference call can be accessed via the telephone by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963. The conference call ID is 5883383.





To automatically receive LiveRampfinancial newsby email, please visit the company’s Investor Relations





website





and subscribe to email alerts.







About LiveRamp







LiveRamp is a leading data collaboration technology company, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver and measure marketing performance everywhere it matters. LiveRamp’s data collaboration network seamlessly unites data across advertisers, platforms, publishers, data providers, and commerce media networks—unlocking deep insights, delivering transformational consumer experiences, and driving measurable growth.





Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize the value of their data while accelerating innovation. Trusted by many of the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators, LiveRamp is helping shape the future of responsible data collaboration in an AI-driven, outcomes-focused world where advertisers reach intended audiences and consumers receive more relevant advertising messages.





LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at





LiveRamp.com





.







For more information, contact:







Drew Borst





LiveRamp Investor Relations









Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.