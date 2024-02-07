LiveRamp (RAMP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. RAMP will release its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 8, 2024, after the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an earnings surprise of 38.6% on average.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Quote

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line for the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $165 million, indicating 4% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. We expect both segments to have delivered positive growth in the quarter.

The consensus mark for Subscription revenues stands at $129 million, indicating 2.4% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for Marketplace and Other revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 12.8% to $36.1 million.

The bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by operating efficiency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 41 cents, indicating a more than 46.4% year-over-year increase.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for LiveRamp this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

LiveRamp has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Waste Connections WCN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $2 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.6%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.08 per share, up 21.4% from the year-ago figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 1.5%.

WCN currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Waste Management WM: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $5.2 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.1%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.52 per share, up 16.9% from the year-ago figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed on the other two instances. It has a negative average surprise of 1%.

WM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 12.

Fidelity National FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 32.2%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 95 cents per share, 44.4% below the year-ago quarter figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once. It has an average negative surprise of 7%.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.40% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 26.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

