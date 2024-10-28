News & Insights

LiveRamp initiated with Equal Weight on slowing bookings Wells Fargo

October 28, 2024 — 04:36 pm EDT

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of LiveRamp (RAMP) with an Equal Weight rating and $25 price target The company’s bookings have slowed in the past two quarters, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while a softer macro environment is partially to blame, its channel checks suggest indirect competition from platform-specific solutions are also weighing on the data onboarding industry.

