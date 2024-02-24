LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Price Target Increased by 22.11% to 47.33

The average one-year price target for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) has been revised to 47.33 / share. This is an increase of 22.11% from the prior estimate of 38.76 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.96% from the latest reported closing price of 36.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveRamp Holdings. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAMP is 0.17%, an increase of 17.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 72,274K shares. The put/call ratio of RAMP is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,470K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,538K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,801K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,206K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 60.49% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,994K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 3.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,928K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 4.89% over the last quarter.

LiveRamp Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers.

