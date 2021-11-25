LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shareholders are still up 88% over 5 years despite pulling back 11% in the past week

The LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) share price has had a bad week, falling 11%. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. In that time, it is up 88%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 133%.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 11%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Given that LiveRamp Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years LiveRamp Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 8.7% per year. The stock is only up 13% for each year during the period. That's pretty decent given the top line decline, and lack of profits. We'd keep an eye on changes in the trend - there may be an opportunity if the company returns to growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:RAMP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2021

LiveRamp Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think LiveRamp Holdings will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

LiveRamp Holdings shareholders are down 12% for the year, but the market itself is up 27%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 13% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with LiveRamp Holdings (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

